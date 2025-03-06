$1.5 million in taxpayer funds mistakenly allocated in SC school voucher program

SOUTH CAROLINA — A recent report from South Carolina’s Education Oversight Committee revealed that approximately $1.5 million in taxpayer funds was mistakenly allocated to families of students who were ineligible for state-funded tuition assistance, according to the Herald.

Nearly 1,000 of the 2,880 students initially approved for $6,000 scholarships were removed from the program in October after the first payments were made before the school year began. The scholarships were intended to be distributed in four $1,500 installments throughout the year.

State Representative Neal Collins expressed concerns about the lack of oversight and accountability in the program, stating, “We have no accountability, we have no oversight towards what happens after purchases are made... It’s just very concerning when we’re talking about public money and how it’s being used.”

The confusion over eligibility was partly due to a South Carolina Supreme Court decision that deemed part of the program unconstitutional, specifically the use of funds for private school tuition.

This decision came after the school year had started, leading to uncertainty among parents about their children’s eligibility.

Additionally, some parents misunderstood the eligibility requirements, with some believing the funds could be used for college or not realizing that homeschooled children were ineligible.

The Education Oversight Committee’s report suggests that the education department accepted applicants without verifying their eligibility, recommending that eligibility be confirmed before distributing funds in future application processes.

The funds were distributed through an online portal called ClassWallet, and some parents reported that funds were removed from their accounts without explanation after initially being awarded.

The oversight committee’s recommendations aim to prevent future misallocation of funds and ensure that only eligible families benefit from the scholarship program. Both the South Carolina House and Senate are considering legislative changes to address these issues and potentially revive the use of public funds for private school vouchers.

VIDEO: SC education leaders discuss ‘age appropriate’ material

SC education leaders discuss ‘age appropriate’ material

















©2025 Cox Media Group