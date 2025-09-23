16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the face at sleepover

CHARLOTTE — 16-year-old Jeremiah Gonzalez was shot at a home early Sunday morning.

The incident happened during a sleepover.

Channel 9’s Evan Donavon spoke to the 16-year-old boy who lives at the home. He said there were four people at the sleepover playing games when Gonzalez was shot.

Loved ones of Gonzalez started a GoFundMe for him and his family after he was shot.

Court paperwork describes a similar scene to what the 16-year-old sleepover host old Channel 9.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, he and Gonzalez were lying in bed while his 21-year-old brother and 20-year-old Yosue Ramos were playing video games.

The court paperwork said Ramos brought two guns to the sleepover and at some point “picked up the Silver Smith and Wesson firearm from the dresser, pointed it at Gonzalez and shot him.”

The host of the sleepover “advised (police) that Yosue frequently points unloaded firearms at them and pulls the trigger.”

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update posted on the GoFundMe, the family said they were told Gonzalez will not survive. Ramos has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen firearm.

