Shelby approves new comprehensive plan to guide growth through 2045

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby City Council has unanimously approved Imagine Shelby, a new comprehensive plan designed to guide the city’s growth and development over the next 10 to 20 years.

Approved during the council’s July 20 meeting, the 150-page plan outlines a long-term vision for future investments, development, housing, infrastructure and public services.

City officials say the document will serve as a roadmap for policy decisions and capital projects while helping shape Shelby’s future, according to the Shelby Star.

Assistant Planning Director Audrey Whetten Godfrey said the plan was developed over two years with input from residents through public meetings, surveys and community presentations.

She described it as a “guiding document” that will be reviewed annually, with more comprehensive updates every five years.

The plan’s vision is to create “a vibrant connected community that embodies pleasant living and supports opportunities for all people and businesses to thrive and call home.”

Among its goals are attracting young families, supporting balanced growth, expanding housing options, strengthening the local economy, improving neighborhoods and maintaining responsive local government.

The plan also outlines several upcoming priorities, including shifting the focus from expanding parks to maintaining existing facilities, updating sign standards, refining housing recommendations and strengthening neighborhood improvement and code enforcement efforts.

City leaders say the Imagine Shelby plan will work alongside a new Unified Development Ordinance, which will translate the vision into development regulations and guide future growth throughout the city.

©2026 Cox Media Group