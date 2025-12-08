18-year-old faces charges after drugs, weapons seized during traffic stop

CHARLOTTE — CMPD says they seized an AR-15 style rifle, .40 caliber handgun, approximately 31 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately two grams of suspected crack cocaine, a key fob programming kit, two blank key fobs, and additional items commonly used for burglary during a traffic stop in University City.

18-year-old Jatorri Brown is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of cocaine, resist, delay, obstruct, preparation to commit breaking or entering into motor vehicles, and possession of marijuana.

20-year-old Isaac Farris was cited for an expired registration and carrying a concealed weapon.

