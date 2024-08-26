18-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the head outside McDonald’s in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An 18-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in the head outside of McDonald’s, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said they responded to reports about a shooting at the restaurant on Cherry Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

They were taken to an area hospital and have been listed as being in critical condition, according to police.

An initial investigation revealed that the 18-year-old was talking to some people inside a gray midsized SUV when someone in that vehicle shot him.

The people in that vehicle then left the scene, according to police.

The Rock Hill Police Department said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with details about this shooting is asked to contact the police.

VIDEO: Woman shot after hitting officer with her car in Huntersville, police say

Woman shot after hitting officer with her car in Huntersville, police say





















©2024 Cox Media Group