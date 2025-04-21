18-year-old killed in southwest Charlotte crash, police say

CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old has died following a crash in southwest Charlotte over the weekend, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Late Friday night, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Shopton Road and Ayrshire Glen.

At the scene, they found a 2023 BMW M5 that had struck a tree. Three passengers in the vehicle were taken to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, 18-year-old Marlon Samuels, died at the scene. Police said they were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether impairment was a factor in the collision. Toxicology results are also pending.

VIDEO: 1 killed, 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

1 killed, 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

©2025 Cox Media Group