19-year-old convicted for string of car break-ins through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old accused of breaking into hundreds of cars has been convicted by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Hannah Freeman, who is also mother of two, broke into more than 200 cars in a spree through Charlotte in December.

From Nov. 26 through part of December, police say Freeman broke into cars in Dilworth and south Charlotte. At one garage alone, prosecutors say she helped break into 93 cars.

Freeman was convicted last week when she pleaded guilty to nine counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, the DA’s office said.

Judge Eady-Williams sentenced her to three consecutive sentences. The first sentence was 4 to 14 months in prison. The other two sentences were also 4 to 14 months in prison, but those two sentences were suspended pending her completion of 30 months of supervised probation.

If she violates her probation, Freeman would serve two consecutive sentences of 4 to 14 months in prison.

Freeman was also ordered to pay $3,260 in restitution.

There is a codefendant in the case -- a juvenile who is accused of going on the crime spree with Freeman. Officials have not shared any more information about them because of state privacy laws.

