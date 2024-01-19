Judge modifies bond for 19-year-old accused of breaking into 200-plus cars

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old accused of breaking into hundreds of cars is back in jail after a judge modified her bond.

Hannah Freeman, who is also mother of two, is accused of breaking into more than 200 cars in a spree through Charlotte.

#NEW: Hannah Freeman, the 19-year-old mother of 2 accused of breaking into 200+ cars in Dilworth and South Charlotte, is back in jail.



A judge modified her bond today. Details ahead at noon on @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Lu6HyC1ssO — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) January 19, 2024

From Nov. 26 through part of December, police say Freeman broke into cars in Dilworth and south Charlotte. At one garage alone, prosecutors say she helped break into 93 cars.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz was the only reporter in the courtroom when she was rearrested Friday morning.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Initially, Freeman was given unsecured bonds, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything after police say she broke into 211 cars and even stole some of them. She was released three days after her arrest last month.

But on Friday, the handcuffs were put back on her in court after Judge Louis Trosch changed her bond to $50,000 secured. She’ll have to pay 10% to get out.

Hannah Freeman in court on Jan. 19, 2024 A 19-year-old accused of breaking into hundreds of cars is back in jail after a judge modified her bond. Hannah Freeman, who is also mother of two, is accused of breaking into more than 200 cars in a spree through Charlotte.

Trosch said Freeman was a danger to the community and deserved to have a secure bond due to the allegations against her.

Several victims were in court and told Sáenz they were satisfied with the judge’s decision.

“It’s very meaningful to the victims, or something like this, to have the justice system see the seriousness of the crime,” one victim said.

>> At 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News, what Freeman’s defense attorney argued to try to keep her out of jail, and Freeman will have to do if she posts bond.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: CMPD identifies suspects in 200+ car break-ins through blood left on victim vehicle)

CMPD identifies suspects in 200+ car break-ins through blood left on victim vehicle





©2024 Cox Media Group