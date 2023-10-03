2-alarm fire rips through Concord apartments

CONCORD, N.C. — A two-alarm fire ripped through a Concord apartment complex Tuesday, the fire department said.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Creekside Apartments on American Avenue Northeast.

The Concord Fire Department said 20 crews responded three minutes after they got the call.

Firefighters said they were able to control the two-alarm fire in 22 minutes.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see where flames melted the siding and scorched a balcony on the upper floor.

No one was hurt but the Red Cross is helping displaced families, a spokesperson for the City of Concord said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 burned in northwest Charlotte fire, MEDIC says)

1 burned in northwest Charlotte fire, MEDIC says





©2023 Cox Media Group