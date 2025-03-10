2 arrested after deadly crash along I-85 last month, records say

CHARLOTTE — Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a deadly crash along I-85 in north Charlotte, according to records obtained by Channel 9.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 8 near the North Graham Street exit.

According to MEDIC, one person died and four people were taken to the hospital. Three of those patients had serious injuries and one had life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were able to clear the crash scene that morning around 8 a.m..

Authorities have since arrested Dashawn Hikeem Powell.

Powell, pictured below on the right, was charged with multiple crimes including misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving-wanton disregard.

Khai Reaves, Dashawn Powell

Khai Devane Reaves, pictured above on the left, was also arrested in connection with the crash. Reaves is facing multiple charges including felony death by vehicle and reckless driving-wanton disregard.

We’re working to learn more details about the victims.

