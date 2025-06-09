2 arrested, charged in connection with Gastonia man’s death, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a man who had been caught in the crossfire of a shootout in April.

40-year-old Jeffery Carter was killed in the front yard of his own home on April 19 when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Hawkins Street in Gastonia, police said.

Investigators have since executed warrants and arrested 22-year-old Keith McClure and 21-year-old Jasmionta Mackey.

Booking information shows Mackey was booked and charged in May. He was already in custody on other charges. McClure was booked and charged on Friday.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

“This was a tragic and senseless loss of life. Mr. Carter had no involvement in the altercation that led to this shooting. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time—standing in his own yard,” said Assistant Police Chief Nancy Brogdon. “We are grateful for the hard work of our detectives and the tips we’ve received from the public that helped bring about these arrests.”

