2 caught after police pursuit into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people were arrested, accused of leading Cabarrus County deputies on a chase into Charlotte on Tuesday night.

Deputies tried to pull over the stolen car, which kicked off the chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus County, deputies said.

Cellphone video captured part of the chase in Charlotte when the driver sped onto Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood nearly hitting a patrol car.

The pursuit ended a few miles away when the driver jumped out and ran at North Graham Street and Dalton Avenue.

Police arrested Brittany Alexander and Benjamin Green.

There were no injuries reported.

