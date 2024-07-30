2 charged with murder in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it’s charged two people nearly three weeks after a homicide.

The charges are tied to a July 12 incident at the Mineral Springs Mobile Home Park in Morven. Channel 9 is working to learn more about what happened that day.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Jeffery Willoughby and Michael Christian have each been charged with felony murder.

Left to right: Jeffery Willoughby and Michael Christian In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Jeffery Willoughby and Michael Christian have each been charged with felony murder.

Both suspects are in the Anson County jail with no bond.

Deputies said as the investigation continues, anyone with information should call the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.

Channel 9 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details, including how the victim died and their identity.

(WATCH BELOW: Anson County resource helps feed local families)

Anson County resource helps feed local families





©2024 Cox Media Group