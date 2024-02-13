2 face murder charges for Concord shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Two people face murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Concord last month.

Police were called on Jan. 28 to American Avenue NE and Madison Avenue NE, where they found 33-year-old Jeramie Stefaun Forrest in the road. Emergency responders tried to save him but Forrest died at the scene.

The Concord Police Department said officers arrested 44-year-old Alfred Jerome Glascoe, of Kannapolis, on Tuesday. He was charged with murder and felony possession of marijuana. Glascoe is in the Cabarrus County jail where he is being held without bond.

Police said 20-year-old Osyris Jimal Burnett of Kershaw, South Carolina, was also arrested on Tuesday. He will be extradited from South Carolina on murder and felony possession of marijuana charges.

