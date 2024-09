ROWAN COUNTY — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Rowan County Sunday night.

The Locke Fire Department responded to a shooting at 9 p.m.

Officials say a 20-year-old victim was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte. The second victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

