Local

2 juveniles charged after shooting in Concord, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Concord Police generic (WSOC)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CONCORD, N.C. — Police say two juveniles are being charged after a shooting Thursday morning in Concord.

Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened near the intersection of Alberta Court and Old Charlotte Road. It happened around 10 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Concord

On Friday, the department said two juveniles were charged and two were released. One of the juveniles is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The second is being charged as an adult and is facing a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting yet.

The victim was also a juvenile, police said. They’re reported to be in stable condition.

(VIDEO: City of Concord unanimously approves F1 team’s engine facility project)

City of Concord unanimously approves F1 team’s engine facility project

©2025 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read