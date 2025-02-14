2 juveniles charged after shooting in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — Police say two juveniles are being charged after a shooting Thursday morning in Concord.

Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened near the intersection of Alberta Court and Old Charlotte Road. It happened around 10 a.m.

On Friday, the department said two juveniles were charged and two were released. One of the juveniles is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The second is being charged as an adult and is facing a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting yet.

The victim was also a juvenile, police said. They’re reported to be in stable condition.

