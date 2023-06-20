2 seriously hurt in Gastonia shooting, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, police said.

Officers said the two were shot just after 4:45 p.m. on Laurel Lane. The address is just off Robinwood Road and East Hudson Boulevard.

Investigators said the victims, who are males, were seriously hurt.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or whether they were looking for a suspect.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

