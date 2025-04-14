2 seriously injured outside west Charlotte nightclub, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after an incident outside a nightclub in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

It happened outside Bliss Nightlife Charlotte around 4 a.m. on Freedom Drive, according to MEDIC.

Two patients were transported both with serious injuries, MEDIC said, after first responders were called about a pedestrian struck in the area.

We’re asking for more details about what happened and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

