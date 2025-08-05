2 suspects take plea deals in shooting death of Charlotte mom

CHARLOTTE — Tonight, a case is nearly closed, more than six years after Kendal Crank, a mother of two, was shot and killed on her way to nursing school.

Today two of the three suspects arrested in her murder pleaded guilty to lesser charges. In exchange, the first-degree murder charges for Marquis Smith and Tychicus Dobie were dismissed.

Channel 9’s Hunter Saenz spoke with Linda Springs, Crank’s mother.

“I can forgive them of what they did, but it doesn’t bring me comfort,” Springs said.

Springs addressed the court, emotionally speaking about her late daughter.

“She was a beautiful young lady,” she said. “She laughed a lot and that’s what I keep in my heart.”

Today Channel 9 learned that Marquis Smith was driving an SUV with Dobie and Adonis Smith inside when the car took fire from a group of people in a nearby parking lot. In his trial in March, Adonis Smith admitted he shot back in self-defense, killing Crank who was caught in the crossfire.

Dobie was in the backseat of the SUV and was shot himself, but neither Dobie nor Marquis Smith ever fired a shot. Today, Dobie offered an apology to Crank’s mother.

“I want to give my apologies and I’m sorry for your loss. I pray that one day y’all have found peace in y’all heart to forgive me," Dobie said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about that event that led to her death.”

Crank’s mother thanked Dobie and forgave him in court.

Channel 9 caught up with Springs after the hearings. When asked about closure, she replied “that’s a hard one.” She said that whoever said “time heals all wounds” clearly never lost a child.

With time served, Marquis Smith should get out of jail anytime now. Dobie will likely serve a few more months.

