2 teens hurt in Uptown shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE — Two teens were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning in Uptown, according to a report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on South Poplar Street, near Truist Field.

The police report listed two teenage victims who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds later that night.

There is no word on the suspect’s identity or if anyone has been charged in the shooting.

