Juvenile arrested for murder of 15-year-old in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a 15-year-old for the murder of another 15-year-old, according to a release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on June 26 at an apartment complex on Merrick Street, just off North Tryon.

Residents said the shooting happened in a hallway on the second floor.

Bullets grazed the walls as the victim, later identified as Avion Amelle Dingle, tried to get away.

The teen got all the way to the end of the hall, where he collapsed.

In video footage from the scene, bullet holes can be seen in the walls and doors on the second floor of the building.

CMPD says the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it remains unclear what led to the violence.

