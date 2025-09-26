20-year-old charged with murder in sleepover shooting

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of shooting a 16-year-old in the face at a sleepover has been charged with murder.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say it happened Sunday morning while a group of boys played video games at a home in northwest Charlotte.

New court records say 20-year-old Yosue Ramos was given the updated charge Thursday.

Documents say he brought two guns to the sleepover, and at some point he picked one up, pointed it at Jeremiah Gonzalez and shot him.

The host of the sleepover told police that Ramos frequently points unloaded firearms at them and pulls the trigger.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ramos is expected to face a judge Friday morning.

Loved ones of Gonzalez started a GoFundMe to help lay the teen to rest after this unexpected tragedy.

