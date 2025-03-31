20-year-old extradited from France to NC for fatal crash killing family

MIDLAND, N.C. — Solomon Sincler Gheorghe, a 20-year-old from Ireland, was extradited from France to North Carolina to face charges related to a fatal crash that killed his family, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Gheorghe is charged with felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle following a multi-car crash in Stanly County in September 2023 that resulted in the deaths of his 12-year-old brother, Leonidas, and their parents, Adela and Nicolae Gheorghe.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Gheorghe was allegedly impaired by alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred on Highway 24/27 in Midland, about 20 miles east of Charlotte, as the family was returning home to Norwood, Stanly County.

Court and jail records indicate that Gheorghe is being held in the Cabarrus County jail on a $1 million secured bond and an immigration detainer.

Sheriff’s investigators issued warrants for Gheorghe’s arrest a week after the crash, which took place on Sept. 20, 2023. At the time of the crash, Solomon Gheorghe was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Uptown Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

Gheorghe is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday, where he will face the charges stemming from the tragic accident that claimed the lives of his family members.

