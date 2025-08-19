22-year-old business owner killed in jet ski crash

Loana Gabriela, 22, was died Monday after her personal watercraft hit another on Mountain Island Lake last weekend, N.C. Wildlife officials said.

A boater pulled her from the water, investigators said.

“The only thing I know is that she got hit by the jet ski,” said her stepfather, Geocanny Membreno. “She was on another jet ski.”

Gabriela owned LG Lashes in Hickory where a notice was posted Monday after Saturday evening’s collision.

Chloe Smiley works downstairs at Shook and Tarlton and saw Gabriela often with clients.

“I’m shell shocked because her time was cut short and I feel like she had so much more to offer and so much love to give,” Smiley said.

Investigators said Gabriela, who was wearing a life jacket, knew the other person on the Jet Ski.

They said people on personal watercrafts, including Kawasaki Jet Skis and WaveRunners, should stay 100 feet apart unless they are side by side.

“They are so maneuverable and that if you were to you know change direction rapidly it might not give another person time to react,” said Lt. Scott Strickland, N.C. Wildlife officer.

Gabriela’s family said they want to know more about what happened on the lake.

“Why was she so unconscious and in the water for so long?” said her stepbrother, Carlos Membreno. “Why wasn’t there anybody to help?”

“We love her and still can’t believe what happened,” her stepfather said.

The investigation is ongoing.

