The 24th edition of 24 Hours of Booty takes place in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE — Today hundreds of cyclists conquered the heat for a good cause - 24 Hours of Booty.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand spoke with organizers about how they’re keeping cyclists safe and the cause they’re supporting.

The annual event has been raising money for cancer research and treatment. This year has already raised nearly $1.5 million. Katherine Murphy, the event’s executive director, said their mission is pushing on because “this is a disease that touches all of us.”

“I have family members who have had cancer diagnoses,” Murphy said. “I actually have a family member right now who is going through a cancer journey.”

There is an extra obstacle for the 1100 people biking and riding from Friday to Saturday evening - the intense heat in Charlotte this weekend.

Gary Metcalf, with Cadence Sports, works to keep participants safe and this weekend, heat is at the top of their minds.

“I think the dynamics of the event lend itself to this type of heat that we’re going to face this weekend,” said Metcalf.

Around 700 jugs of water are part of the way organizers are working to keep people safe in the extreme heat. Along with water, Gatorade and other drinks will be made available. Misting fans, emergency shelters and shade will also be set up along the three-mile route.

Charlotte Fire Department personnel will be on standby, ready to respond if anyone needs medical help.

“Safety is our paramount priority for all riders, staff, volunteers,” Metcalf said. “Everybody involved with the event.”

Organizers said they are ready to make sure the show goes on. They’re willing to brave the uncomfortable heat to help those going through the ultimate fight.

“It’s really just a testament to the kind of community Charlotte is to rally around those who need it most,” Murphy said.

