$2,500 reward offered for information in Chesterfield County teen’s fatal shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a Chesterfield County drive-by shooting is still searching for answers over a year later as investigators have yet to identify a suspect.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

In January 2024, police say Jacob Duncan was killed at home after being struck by a stray bullet.

“A child should never lose their life to violence that was never meant for them. Jacob should be here today laughing, learning, and growing,” Sheriff Cambo Streater said in a Facebook post Thursday. “We owe it to him, to his family, and to this community to find who did this and hold them accountable, but we need the communities help.”

The sheriff’s office says they cannot bring closure to this case alone. Deputies are urging witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 843-287-0235.

