The 25th year of Charlotte Pride

CHARLOTTE — The city hosted its annual Pride Parade in Uptown this afternoon.

Despite high temperatures, a huge crowd gathered to participate in the largest parade in Charlotte.

Channel 9 was in attendance to support inclusion and diversity in the Charlotte community and beyond.

Justin Alexander, who was at the parade, talked about the positive energy the event brings to the city.

“Charlotte is a city for everyone,” said Alexander. “We just moved back here in February because of the diversity and love for all.”

