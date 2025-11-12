27-year-old woman found dead in home

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman found at her home in Wadesboro on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. and discovered Hannah Kaitlyn Powell deceased at her residence on Maple Street.

“This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with Ms. Powell’s family during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Scott Howell.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting the sheriff’s office in determining the cause and manner of death.

At this stage, no further information is being released as the investigation remains active. Updates from authorities will be provided as new details become available.

