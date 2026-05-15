2nd suspect arrested in November 2025 Uptown homicide

CHARLOTTE — Vaquan Tobias Uriel Davis, 27, has been charged with murder in connection with the November 2025 shooting death of Tanarus Henry, who was killed on Alexander Street in Uptown, police said. Davis was arrested on Thursday in Huntersville and also faces a charge of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants for Davis on Monday for his alleged involvement in the case.

Tanarus Henry

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, known as VCAT, located and arrested Davis. Davis is the second man charged in Henry’s killing, with Tychicus Dobie also identified as a suspect.

Following his arrest, Davis was transported to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview with homicide detectives. He was later transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Tychicus Dobie

The other suspect, Dobie, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Kendal Crank, who was killed at North Tryon and 28th streets in north Charlotte as she drove to nursing school.

Dobie and Davis are brothers, according to court records.

In August 2025, Dobie was sentenced to 59 to 83 months for his plea deal in the Crank case. He was released seven days after his conviction due to time served. Henry was killed approximately three months after Dobie’s release. Dobie is currently in jail.

Davis remains in custody facing the charges related to Henry’s killing.

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