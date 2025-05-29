3 charged in deadly Chesterfield County shooting, deputies say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this week, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on May 26 near the ballfield on Macedonia Church Road.

Deputies said 19-year-old Tylis L. Isaac died as a result of this shooting.

An investigation led to Mystery Jason Delante Powe, Rayonta Rayvon Buchanan, and a 17-year-old juvenile being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“This case involved multiple victims, and our investigators worked around the clock to identify those responsible,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. “We are continuing to seek justice for the victims and families impacted by this violence.”

