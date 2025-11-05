3 guilty, 1 acquitted in murder of 13-year-old Monroe girl

MONROE, N.C. — A jury convicted three men of first-degree murder for killing a 13-year-old girl from Monroe in a drive-by shooting that happened in 2021.

The men were on trial for the death of Bay’Asia Loyalti Allah in 2021. Jamerik Garmon, Darius Roland, and Jamarius McLain were found guilty on Wednesday, after nearly two weeks in court.

Monroe Police said Loyalti Allah was sitting with friends on a picnic table on Icemorlee Street back in July of 2021 when a black Ford SUV drove by, and someone inside started shooting. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police said the shooting may have started as an argument with someone else who was living at the apartment complex.

Sentencing was also scheduled for Wednesday. Garmon, Roland, and McLain will likely be sentenced to life in prison, per state guidelines.

One suspect who was also on trial, Jarmari Crowder, was found not guilty. Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned he’s expected to be released by the end of the day.

