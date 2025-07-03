348K gallons of wastewater spills into creek near Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE — Creek bank erosion caused a wastewater pipe to fall into a creek Wednesday near Northlake Mall, Charlotte Water said.

Crews are replacing the broken pipe and rebuilding the creek bank near 10400 Northlake Parkway, officials said on Thursday.

An estimated 348,333 gallons reached Dixon Branch.

No additional details have been made available.

VIDEO: 'Bottoms up': Charlotte beer is first in the Carolinas to use recycled wastewater

