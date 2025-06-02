3rd person charged in theft of French Bulldog

CHARLOTTE — A third person has been charged in connection with the theft of a French Bulldog.
In April, Julio was stolen from his owner, Jayla Gittens, while she was moving from her north Charlotte apartment complex. Her car was also stolen.
On May 22, a juvenile and his mother were charged in connection with the theft. Gittens’ car was eventually recovered, but Julio hasn’t been seen since.
On June 2, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that 20-year-old Tahari Taylor had also been identified as a suspect in this case.
Taylor was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.
