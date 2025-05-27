‘Incredibly frustrating’: Group to speak at city council over stolen French bulldog

CHARLOTTE — Amanda O’Hara is leading a group of people to Tuesday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting with one goal in mind: get answers.

“The fact Julio is still missing nearly two months later is incredibly frustrating,” O’Hara told Channel 9’s Eli Brand.

She’s demanding action to find Julio, a French bulldog. Channel 9 reported when Julio was stolen from his owner, Jayla Gittens, while she was moving from her north Charlotte apartment complex. Her car was also stolen.

That happened in early April. Since then, a juvenile and his mother have been charged in connection with the theft. Gittens’ car was eventually recovered, but Julio hasn’t been seen since.

“We want answers and since city council isn’t answering us, we’re taking it to their footsteps,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara says she and multiple others have been emailing councilmembers and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department looking for help. They’ve even taken their own steps.

“We have taken action ... we have been driving around; sometimes I spend two hours driving around different neighborhoods looking if I can see anything that would give me an indication of where Julio is,” O’Hara said.

Last week, police arrested the teen’s mother, accused of sending pictures to the dog’s owner and demanding ransom in return.

The group’s goal Tuesday night will be to get answers before more crimes can be committed.

“It’s a dog now, it could be your kid later. So we really want to make sure these crimes are not going unchecked,” O’Hara said.

