Charlotte mother accused of demanding ransom after theft of French Bulldog

By Eli Brand, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother has been arrested in connection with the theft of a French Bulldog in North Charlotte on April 6.

Court documents say 37-year-old Kendra Hunter was charged with possession of stolen goods after several pictures were sent to the dog’s owner, Jayla Gittens demanding a ransom for the dog’s return.

Documents say that in those photos her French Bulldog, Julio, is seen with a woman in the background.

Gittens says she was called by Hunter, telling her that Julio was with a French Bulldog breeder and that she was the woman in the photo.

In an affidavit, police say they used a tattoo and the color of the woman’s fingernails to identify her as Hunter.

Gittens told Channel 9 in April that the dog was stolen along with her car while she was moving apartments.

At one point, the victim also received a text from the suspects saying “try anything funny it won’t be a dog.”

The car was recovered but Julio never was.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for the dogs return.

