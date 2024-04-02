Morganton hires first female firefighter in 7 years

MORGANTON, N.C. — The City of Morganton has hired its first female firefighter in seven years.

Heaven Henning is Morganton Public Safety’s newest firefighter. The 19-year-old is the department’s first full-time female firefighter since 2017, they said.

Henning encouraged other women who may be trying to enter male-dominated fields.

“If it is what you really want to do, then nothing can stop you,” she said in a statement. “There are going to be people who think you can’t do it or that you aren’t strong enough. You can prove them wrong, as long as you work hard.”

Henning got involved in the Fire Academy in high school, becoming a volunteer firefighter at Triple Community Fire Department.

“For me, it has always been the service aspect that I enjoy. I want to help people in any way that I can,” she said.

(WATCH BELOW: Concord’s highest-ranking female officer is breaking barriers, inspiring generations)

Concord’s highest-ranking female officer is breaking barriers, inspiring generations

©2024 Cox Media Group