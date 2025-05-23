40 subsidized housing apartment units without power

HICKORY, N.C. — Power was cut off at several apartment complexes in Hickory on Thursday.

The lights went out at Camden Meadows, Keating Pointe and Waverly Ridge around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The apartments are subsidized through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The management for the complexes, Bar Residential Development, is located in Myrtle Beach. They took over the management for the complexes two months ago.

Residents told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that their power bill is covered by their rent. And the management is responsible for paying Duke Energy.

Faherty spoke with the management company, which said about 40 apartment units are without power. And they are hoping to get the power back on by the end of the day Friday.

They also told Faherty that they didn’t know of a P.O. box that the bills were being sent to.

Thirty families were placed in hotels on Thursday night, according to Bar Residential.

The city mayor told Faherty this is not the first time something like this has happened. The company was behind on its water bill for a time. It has since been paid.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

