Suspect at large after allegedly driving into crowd in Albemarle, hurting 5

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Five people were hospitalized after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Coggins Avenue in Albemarle early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:36 a.m., when Albemarle Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired and a hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, officers found a crowd of about 50 people and one person with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel transported the injured individual to the hospital, and four more people later arrived at the hospital, claiming they had also been struck by a vehicle at the scene.

Several people got into a fight earlier at a restaurant, police said. A second altercation took place on Coggins Avenue.

During the second altercation, Jamya Funderburk, of Wadesboro, allegedly drove a vehicle into the crowd.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots during the incident, and officers recovered shell casings and a side mirror cover from the suspect vehicle.

Police have issued warrants for Funderburk for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and felony hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Burleson at the Albemarle Police Department.

