One charged in connection with Albemarle shooting

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man was arrested following a shooting that took place during a physical altercation Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. in the parking lot of a retail store on the 2400 block of West Main Street.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and found a man with a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel provided immediate assistance, and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Albemarle Police arrested Martin Hambrick, 50, who knew the man he shot, indicating the act was not random.

Hambrick was taken into custody and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

