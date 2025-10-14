$500,000 grant awarded to Kannapolis for park upgrades

The city of Kannapolis has been awarded a $500,000 North Carolina Accessibility Grant to fund a new facility at Bakers Creek Park.

The grant will contribute to the construction of an ADA accessible facility that will include restrooms, concessions, and offices.

The current building, which is over 40 years old, is set to be replaced to better serve the park’s increasing number of visitors.

Bakers Creek Park is a popular destination, featuring pickleball courts, five picnic shelters, a playground, a basketball court, and a youth athletic field.

The park has seen a rise in usage, highlighting the need for updated facilities.

The total cost of the new facility is projected to be $1.2 million, with the city of Kannapolis contributing $700,000 thanks to the grant.

