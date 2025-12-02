$5.3M bond set for 18-year-old repeat offender

CHARLOTTE — Dai’Quan Mills, 18, a repeat offender, was arrested on Nov. 13 in connection to a shooting on Redwood Drive and is currently held on a $5.3 million bond, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Dai-Quan Mills (CMPD)

Mills was charged with 16 counts of shooting into occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and damage to property. His bond was initially set at $5 million and increased by $300,000 after additional charges were filed on Nov. 17.

Mills’ arrest on Nov. 13 followed warrants obtained by Juvenile Accountability and Diversion Empowerment (JADE) and Crime Gun Suppression Team (CGST) units.

After being interviewed by North Tryon Division Detectives, he faced multiple charges, including 15 counts of shooting into occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two damage to property charges.While in custody, Mills was served another warrant for additional charges, including shooting into occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy, which added $300,000 to his bond.

Prior to these crimes, Mills had been arrested on Oct. 22 for possession of a stolen firearm and again on Nov. 8 for carrying a concealed gun and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer.

“Repeat offenders such as Mills show a persistent disregard for the law, drain community resources and continue to endanger public safety despite prior interventions,” CMPD stated.

