54-year-old struck killed by 2 vehicles in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles Tuesday night in Rock Hill, police announced the next day.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Celanese Road near Riverchase Boulevard when the pedestrian illegally tried to cross the street. They were hit by a Dodge Ram and Toyota RAV4, according to the preliminary report.

Police didn’t provide any victim information except for the age.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

