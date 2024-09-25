5th case of rabies reported in Gaston County, health officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A fifth case of rabies was reported in Gaston County last Friday, according to the Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.

Heath officials said at approximately 4 p.m. they received a call from the 2300 block of County Line Road.

At the scene, a dead raccoon was found in the front yard of the home. It had possibly been killed by one of the family dogs.

Residents at the home said while no humans were in contact with the raccoon, they were not sure if any of their dogs had.

Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists then impounded the raccoon. It was eventually sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh, where it tested positive for rabies.

Health officials said the family’s dogs were later given rabies booster shots as a precaution.

Animal Care and Enforcement then notified the community that a raccoon had tested positive for rabies in their area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services about the incident.

