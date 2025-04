LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A six-year-old girl died in a house fire on Wednesday morning in Lancaster County, a sheriff’s spokesperson told our news partners at The Herald.

The fire was off Old Camden Highway near Heath Springs.

The child has not been identified.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry is gathering more information and will have an update starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

