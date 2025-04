CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is searching for a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Joyce Kerney was last seen near Latrobe Drive and North Wendover Road in southeast Charlotte.

She was wearing a grey short-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers, according to firefighters.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

