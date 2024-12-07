68-year-old Charlotte man reported missing

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a missing endangered alert for a 68-year-old man from Charlotte.

Dale Coop was last seen walking in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a tan or brown jacket and blue jeans.

Officials said he may suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact LT. Camron Saltsgaver at 304-746-2807.

