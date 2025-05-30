704 Shop closing storefront in South End

CHARLOTTE — Homegrown street apparel brand 704 Shop is closing down its storefront in South End, they announced in an email to customers.

The shop opened in late 2017 on Camden Road and will close this Sunday.

“It’s definitely bittersweet—this spot has been more than a store; it’s been a place where we’ve connected, shared stories, and built community,“ the email read. ”We’ll miss seeing your faces in the shop, but this isn’t goodbye—it’s a new beginning."

The company says they are shifting its focus to events within the Charlotte community and online drops.

The brand has been a mainstay within the Queen City and has an exclusive license with the City of Charlotte to use the “crown” image on apparel. They have partnerships with organizations such as Charlotte FC and UNC Charlotte.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Mallard Creek star takes break from NFL for first youth football camp in Charlotte)

Former Mallard Creek star takes break from NFL for first youth football camp in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group