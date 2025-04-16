72-year-old man reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 72-year-old man has been reported missing, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said David Carter was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday.

Carter is described as 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He is bald, has salt-and-pepper gray facial hair, and has brown eyes.

Police said Carter walks with a cane and does not currently have his glasses on.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Nike sneakers, and a white shirt layered with a gray sweater.

Police said Carter is diabetic and also suffers from dementia. He has not had his medication since Tuesday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

VIDEO: Iredell County deputies search for missing 73-year-old woman

Iredell County deputies search for missing 73-year-old woman

©2025 Cox Media Group