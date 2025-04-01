Local

75-year-old killed in Lancaster County crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV.

It happened on Monday near the 8700 block of Possum Hollow Road.

According to the coroner’s office, an occupant in the pickup truck was taken to Atrium Main, where he later died.

The victim was later identified as 75-year-old Ronald Wade Garrett of Indian Land, South Carolina.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

