80-year-old woman with cognitive impairment missing in Avery County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — An 80-year-old woman believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment has been reported missing in Avery County.

Deputies said Rosalie Febuary Vance was last seen walking on Stamey Branch Road toward Horney Road in Newland.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with long white hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a leopard jacket, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes, according to deputies.

The alert was issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, urging citizens to be on the lookout for Vance.

Anyone with information about Vance’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Avery County Sheriff’s Office by calling (828) 733-2071.

VIDEO: Investigators expand search for missing Buncombe County mother

Investigators expand search for missing Buncombe County mother





©2025 Cox Media Group